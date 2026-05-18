Snatching gang busted, 4 held in Amritsar

The Chheharta police, on Sunday, said they have busted a gang involved in robbery and snatching incidents in the city, arresting four persons and recovering mobile phones, sharp-edged weapons and a motorcycle from their possession.

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The accused have been identified as Vansh Sharma alias Vansh, Mandeep Singh alias Manu and Raj Kumar alias Raju, all residents of Hargobind Avenue on Sher Shah Suri Road, and Ajay, a resident of Guru Amar Dass Colony, Naraingarh.

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The police said a case under Sections 310(4) and 310(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Chheharta police station on May 13.

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According to police, the arrests were made during a special operation conducted on specific information that the suspects, along with another accomplice identified as Sabi, were allegedly waiting near Max City with weapons to commit a robbery.

Following the input, police carried out a planned raid and arrested the four accused, while one suspect managed to evade arrest and remains at large.

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The police recovered four mobile phones, two datars, a kirch, a baseball bat and a Splendor motorcycle from the accused. Further investigations are underway to determine their involvement in other criminal cases, officials said.