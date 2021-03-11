Snatching victim succumbs to her injuries in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 30

A tourist from Gujarat, who was critically injured, in the snatching attempt on Saturday, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Monday morning.

The body was handed over to the family members after completing legal formalities.

Though the police were tight-lipped over the development, it has been learnt that two suspects were arrested in the case and they were being questioned. The police also added a murder charge in the First Information Report.

Meenakshi Kumari from Gujarat, sustained serious head injury, when snatchers pulled her out of auto-rickshaw on Fatehgarh Churian road bypass flyover. She was on her way to Amritsar airport with her family as they had a return flight.

Victim’s husband Ashish Jha, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Ahmedabad, told that they had gone to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on Friday with their two daughters and were putting up at a hotel located on Verka bypass road. They had a flight to catch on Saturday and had hired an auto-rickshaw for the airport from the hotel around 11 am. He said as they reached Fatehgarh Churian flyover, two bike-borne persons came from behind. He said Meenakshi was engrossed in her mobile phone and was also carrying her purse in her hand. He said the bikers came near the auto-rickshaw and tried to snatch the mobile.

He said as she was holding her phone tightly, the pillion rider caught her from her wrist and pulled her out of the auto-rickshaw. She suffered serious head injury and fell unconscious besides suffering injuries on other parts of the body. The accused snatched her mobile and purse and fled away. She was rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed on Monday.