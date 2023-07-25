Social media friendship with fraudster costs girl dear

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 24

Friendship established through social network platform Instagram by a teenage girl of Bhikhiwind area with a fraudster proved costly to her. The fraudster not only sexually abused her but also disposed of all her cash and gold ornaments.

The accused, identified as Gurjit Singh of Sultanwind (Amritsar), was booked under Section 376, 363 and 366 of IPC and Section 4 of POCSO Act by the Bhikhiwind police on Sunday and arrested the same day. The victim girl said that she came in contact with the accused through Instagram. The accused lured the girl to marry her and took her to Amritsar by bus from Bhikhiwind on July 11. The girl took away cash and gold ornament from her house before leaving.

The accused abused her sexually till the cash and the value collected from the sale of ornaments taken away by the girl from her house was exhausted. The accused made her board the bus bound for Bhikhiwnd and she returned home and informed her family.

