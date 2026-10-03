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Home / Amritsar / Social media influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead on Loharka road in Punjab's Amritsar

Social media influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead on Loharka road in Punjab's Amritsar

According to police, Sandhu was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:02 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Social media influencer Madhusudan, alias Mad Sandhu. Photo: its_madsandhuofficial
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Social media influencer Madhusudan, alias Mad Sandhu, was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on the Loharka road here around 6 pm on Saturday.

According to the police, the assailants opened fire at Sandhu and fled the spot. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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The police have launched an investigation and formed teams to identify and trace the assailants.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sirivennela said the police had got some leads and were working on them.

CCTV footage from the area was being examined to establish the sequence of events and identify the suspects. The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

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In July, a Nihang Sikh had allegedly threatened Sandhu over videos posted on his social media accounts, claiming that the content was misleading young people. He had asked Sandhu to refrain from posting such videos. The incident had sparked a controversy.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

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