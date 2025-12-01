Social Security Code amended; widowers, in-laws to get benefits

The Union Government has accepted key suggestions advanced by the Bal Kalan Industrial Welfare Association (BKIWA), including pension benefits for widowers and ESIC medical benefits for in-laws.

Sundeep Khosla, president of the association, said this was a major achievement following the Centre’s acceptance of its proposals for amendments to the Code on Social Security, 2020. The association learned of the development through a letter dated November 28, in which the government confirmed the approval of several recommendations submitted in January 2023 with the legal guidance of advocate and labour-law consultant Rajat Joshi.

Nearly two years ago, the association sought pension benefits for widowers. As a result, the word “widower” has now been explicitly inserted into the newly enacted law, ensuring that widowers are eligible for pension benefits.

The definition of “family” has also been expanded to include the father and mother-in-law of female employees, making them eligible for medical benefits under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Rajan Mehra, another industrialist, said these amendments would significantly enhance employee welfare. He added that another major recommendation was the streamlining of ESIC card issuance.

Acting on this suggestion, the Centre has granted local and branch ESIC offices the authority to approve the issuance of ESIC cards, eliminating unnecessary delays and making the process more convenient for applicants.

This development marks a proud moment for BKIWA members and demonstrates the association’s ability to drive meaningful reforms in central legislation. The association expressed gratitude to Rajat Joshi for his guidance throughout the process.

Skilled and unskilled workers covered under ESI welcomed the changes, noting that new workers would now be able to obtain ESIC cards at their nearest offices. They also urged the government to provide adequate medical staff, paramedics and modern infrastructure at ESI-run hospitals, and to open more ESI clinics in the city’s industrial areas.