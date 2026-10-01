Social worker honoured by Canada MP

Baba Sukha Singh, head of Sampardai Kaar Sewa, Sarhali Sahib, was honoured with a special parliamentary recognition (MP Scroll) by Jagsharan Singh Mahal, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Southeast, Canada, in recognition of his humanitarian service and relief and rescue efforts during floods in Punjab. The recognition was presented to Baba Sukha Singh during his visit to Canada.

During the floods that affected Punjab in 2023 and 2025, Sampardai Kaar Sewa undertook extensive relief operations in several affected areas.

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In regions associated with the Beas, Ravi and Sutlej rivers, the organisation carried out relief work to strengthen weakened embankments and repair breaches, helping protect nearby villages and agricultural land.

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Baba Sukha Singh led the relief and rescue operations and personally participated in the service alongside volunteers.