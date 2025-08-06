Social worker and IT professional Paramjit Kaur joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here today. In a press release issued here, Paramjit Kaur claimed that she along with nearly a dozen women, joined the party under the guidance of Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha in-charge, Jaskaran Singh Bandesha.

Advertisement

Councillor Sukhbir Kaur, in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party, Majha zone women’s wing, welcomed the women members who joined AAP.

Sukhbir Kaur said that women played a major role in the victory of AAP in 2022 and the party will soon fulfill the guarantee given to them.

Advertisement

Bandesha and district general secretary of the party Mukhwinder Singh Virdi welcomed the women leaders and said Nari Shakti was an important part of Indian society. Women are playing a leading role in all fields today, the AAP leaders stated.