Society sets up smart classroom

Amritsar: The All India Pingalwara Charitable Society and the Pingalwara Society of Ontario (Canada) today inaugurated a smart classroom at the Pingalwara-run Bhagat Puran Singh Adarsh School. “The effort to convert a classroom into a smart classroom is commendable, and this facility will keep the children up to date. It would also help them learn in a better way, thanks to the new technology,” said Pingalwara Institute Director Inderjit Kaur. She thanked engineer Manjit Singh for the initiative. On this occasion, Pingalwara society Vice-President Jagdeepak Singh and other executive members were also present.
Global Institute celebrates Youth Day
The students of the Global Group of Institutes celebrated the National Youth Day, that falls on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The students took a pledge to use their energy to the cause of nation-building, by continuing to work for the overall development of the country. Chairman BS Chandi, Vice-Chairman Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Campus Director MS Saini, Director (Admissions) Prof BD Sharma, Dean of Students Welfare PK Sharma Dean, NSS Coordinator Monika Arora, Prof Raghu Kanojia and other faculty members joined the students of the institute in remembering the great philosopher and youth leader who enlightened the world about the ethos of India.
Youth leadership programme held
Nehru Yuva Kendra, the Amritsar Ministry of Youth Programs and Sports, Government of India, organised a three-day training programme in Youth Leadership and Community Development at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar. A total of 40 youths from various youth clubs and Mahila Mandals of Amritsar district participated in the training. The programme started with the welcome speech of District Youth Officer Akanksha Mahawariya. The purpose of the programme was to develop leadership qualities, character, self-discipline and a positive attitude among the youths so that they could contribute to nation-building activities. The District Youth Officer told the media that in the 3-day residential training programme, various resource-persons from different departments held interactive sessions with the youth. The participants were enlightened about the voluntary activities in the district, personality development, life skills, digital literacy, etc.
