Sodomy: Youth arrested in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 29

Division D police have arrested a youth for sodomising a 4-and-a-half-year-old boy. The accused was identified as Aditya Rajput of Beri Gate area. The victim’s father told the police that on Friday evening, his son was playing in the street, when he went missing. He said he was looking for him when he heard his cries from the accused’s house, who lived in the neighbourhood. On seeing him, the accused fled, but was arrested later. A case under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Aditya, who was arrested, the police said.