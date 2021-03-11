Pingalwara's Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office

Amritsar, May 9
Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday met Sohna and Mohna and handed over their transfer orders as PSPCL engineers to Manawala as per their request.
The siblings, who are conjoined twins, had secured a job in PSPCL earlier this year and requested to work in Manawala, as it is closer to their home at Pingalwara.
Sohna-Mohna are presently posted at RTM post at the Power Colony on Majitha Road and had requested for the transfer to avoid conveyance issues. On Monday, both brothers met Harbhajan Singh ETO at his residence and mentioned the difficulty of commuting from Manawala to Majitha Road office. “Harbhajan Singh contacted PSPCL headquarters in Patiala and immediately asked for their transfer. He also directed them to depute them as Sub-Station Attendant from RTM.
