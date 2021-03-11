Sokhi is new GNDU Senate member

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, has appointed Satpal Singh Sokhi, senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, as a member of the Senate for two years. His appointment has been made for his contribution to the cause of society.

Today, GNDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu handed over the appointment letter to Sokhi at his office. State Joint Secretary, intellectual wing, AAP, Prof HS Walia and Registrar, GNDU, Prof (Dr) KS Kahlon were also present.

Sokhi has been an active member of AAP since its inception in Punjab and is also a philanthropist. He thanked the VC for nominating him in the Senate of the university and said he was committed to work as a bridge between the state government and the university for varsity’s growth.