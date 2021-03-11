Sokhi is new GNDU Senate member

Amritsar, August 10
Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, has appointed Satpal Singh Sokhi, senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, as a member of the Senate for two years. His appointment has been made for his contribution to the cause of society.
Today, GNDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu handed over the appointment letter to Sokhi at his office. State Joint Secretary, intellectual wing, AAP, Prof HS Walia and Registrar, GNDU, Prof (Dr) KS Kahlon were also present.
Sokhi has been an active member of AAP since its inception in Punjab and is also a philanthropist. He thanked the VC for nominating him in the Senate of the university and said he was committed to work as a bridge between the state government and the university for varsity’s growth.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...