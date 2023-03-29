Solo art exhibition inaugurated at art gallery

Amritsar, March 28
A solo painting and sculpture exhibition of artist Gursharan Kaur was inaugurated at Indian Academy of Fine Arts today at Thakar Singh art gallery. The exhibition displays 33 works by the artist including 27 paintings and six sculptures. While introducing the artist, Arvinder Chamak, general secretary, IAFA, said that for the past several years, she has been working in the field of art and has several accolades to her credit. “Her work reflects different themes of modernism, abstract and even feminist themes and her subjects being everyday experiences.
This exhibition was inaugurated by the Secretary of the Art Gallery, Tejinder Chinna, along with IAFA Chairperson, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina and IAFA president and noted artist Shivdev Singh. Gursharan Kaur said that her work mostly displays her influences from spirituality, traditional Punjabi culture, landscapes, portraits and even symbols of spiritualism. This exhibition will run till March 30.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today
The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...
Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again
Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase
The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...
Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue
To meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution, says Su...