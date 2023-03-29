Solo art exhibition inaugurated at art gallery

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

A solo painting and sculpture exhibition of artist Gursharan Kaur was inaugurated at Indian Academy of Fine Arts today at Thakar Singh art gallery. The exhibition displays 33 works by the artist including 27 paintings and six sculptures. While introducing the artist, Arvinder Chamak, general secretary, IAFA, said that for the past several years, she has been working in the field of art and has several accolades to her credit. “Her work reflects different themes of modernism, abstract and even feminist themes and her subjects being everyday experiences.

This exhibition was inaugurated by the Secretary of the Art Gallery, Tejinder Chinna, along with IAFA Chairperson, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina and IAFA president and noted artist Shivdev Singh. Gursharan Kaur said that her work mostly displays her influences from spirituality, traditional Punjabi culture, landscapes, portraits and even symbols of spiritualism. This exhibition will run till March 30.