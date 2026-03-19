Soni warns of stir over Rego Bridge delay

Tribune News Service

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Amritsar, March 18

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Former Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni has raised serious concerns over delay in the reconstruction of the historic Rego railway bridge here, calling it a major issue affecting daily life and public safety. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Soni said the matter is not just about a bridge but is directly linked to the convenience, safety and routine of lakhs of city residents.

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The bridge, originally built in 1905 during the British rule, had an expected lifespan of around 50 years but continued to be used for over a century. It was declared unsafe in 2023, and reconstruction work was announced soon after.

Soni said that a tender for the construction of the bridge was issued in February 2024 with a deadline of two years for completion. However, by March 2026, only around 30 per cent of the work has been done, which he termed as worrying, and pointed towards negligence by the government and its departments concerned.

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The former Deputy CM said the closure of the bridge has caused major inconvenience to residents of the walled city. A journey that earlier took about two kilometers, now stretches to 7-8 kilometres, affecting students, traders and daily commuters, he added.

Soni added that emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigade vehicles are also facing delays, posing a serious risk to public safety.

Soni further pointed out that traffic pressure has shifted entirely to the Hall Bazar bridge, leading to frequent congestion in the area. He also raised questions over a multi-storey building being constructed near the Rego Bridge, alleging that it is being built on railway land leased at a low cost and includes a basement in violation of municipal rules.

He urged the Punjab government to order a high-level inquiry, take strict action against the contractors and officials responsible, and ensure early completion of the bridge project. Soni warned that if the issue is not addressed seriously, he and the Congress party would launch a major protest.