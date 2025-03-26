DT
South Zone lift title in AAI football tourney

South Zone lift title in AAI football tourney

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:49 AM Mar 26, 2025 IST
South Zone emerged champions in the All India Inter-Zonal Football Tournament 2025 organised by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at the GNDU football ground. The tournament concluded today with an electrifying final match played between South Zone and North East Zone.

In a display of exceptional skill and teamwork, South Zone clinched the title with a commanding 5-1 victory over North East Zone.

The closing ceremony was graced by Sharad Kumar, Member (Operations), AAI, as the chief guest. Also present were Nikhil Kumar Kanodia, Chief Vigilance Officer, AAI, and DK Gautam, Regional Executive Director, along with other senior officials of AAI. The dignitaries congratulated the teams for their dedication and sportsmanship, emphasising the AAI’s commitment to fostering a culture of sports and fitness among its employees.

