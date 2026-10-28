Special assembly held to mark Gurpurb

Students perform Kirtan during an assembly at Lakshita International School in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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Lakshita International School celebrated the Parkash Purb of Guru Ram Das, the Fourth Sikh Guru and founder of the holy city of Amritsar, with great devotion and reverence today.
A special assembly commenced with the recitation of Mool Mantra and Shabad Gurbani, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere in the campus. Students enlightened the gathering about the life and teachings of Guru Ram Das.
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