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Home / Amritsar / Special assembly held to mark Gurpurb

Special assembly held to mark Gurpurb

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:03 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Students perform Kirtan during an assembly at Lakshita International School in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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Lakshita International School celebrated the Parkash Purb of Guru Ram Das, the Fourth Sikh Guru and founder of the holy city of Amritsar, with great devotion and reverence today.

A special assembly commenced with the recitation of Mool Mantra and Shabad Gurbani, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere in the campus. Students enlightened the gathering about the life and teachings of Guru Ram Das.

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