Special assembly held to mark Gurpurb

Lakshita International School celebrated the Parkash Purb of Guru Ram Das, the Fourth Sikh Guru and founder of the holy city of Amritsar, with great devotion and reverence today.

A special assembly commenced with the recitation of Mool Mantra and Shabad Gurbani, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere in the campus. Students enlightened the gathering about the life and teachings of Guru Ram Das.

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