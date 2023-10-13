Special cleanliness campaign initiated at Amritsar airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 12

To boost cleanliness and hygiene, the authorities at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar have initiated a special campaign as part of the nationwide ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ drive initiated by Government of India.

VK Seth, Director, Airport, along with department heads, holds periodic meetings to devise action plans for the cleanliness campaign. A detailed agenda outlines the tasks to be executed. Under the campaign, various activities are in progress, aimed at enhancing cleanliness within the airport premises.

Notably, a special emphasis is being placed on segregating and safely disposing of paper and plastic waste items besides e-waste. The campaign is leveraging social media to raise awareness about cleanliness-related activities and encourage active participation among all stakeholders. The enthusiastic involvement of Amritsar Airport personnel shows their commitment to the cause, making the initiative a success in the pursuit of a cleaner and more organised airport, said Director, Airport, VK Seth.