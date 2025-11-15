Special drive launched against unsafe motorised rehris in Amritsar

The police have launched a special drive against the increasing use of customised motorised rehris, commonly known as “jugaad rehris”, which are created by attaching the front half of a motorcycle to a cart. These makeshift vehicles, widely used to transport construction material, groceries, hardware and other small loads, have become a frequent sight on city roads.

Advertisement

Officials say that while these vehicles provide inexpensive transport for small traders, they are completely illegal and unsafe. Most operate without registration, number plates or insurance, posing a serious threat to road safety.

Advertisement

Despite the risks, the use of these “jugaad” vehicles has grown due to the convenience they offer for moving small quantities of goods. Motorcycle-based rehris carrying long items such as iron bars for construction are easily spotted across the city.

Advertisement

According to the police, such vehicles have contributed to several road accidents and traffic bottlenecks, particularly in busy areas such as Hall Bazaar, Katra Ahluwalia and various construction zones. These rehris often lack proper brakes, lights and mechanisms to control heavy or uneven loads.

The department has directed enforcement teams to identify and seize unapproved vehicles. “Public safety is our top priority. These unauthorised vehicles not only violate the Motor Vehicles Act but also endanger the lives of drivers and pedestrians,” an officer said.

Advertisement

Authorities have urged people involved in small-scale transport work to shift to licensed and approved vehicles. The administration is also exploring affordable and safer alternatives for vendors and small traders who depend on these makeshift carts for their livelihood.

In 2022, the state transport department had issued a ban on such vehicles, but the order was not effectively implemented after facing public resistance.