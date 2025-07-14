Special inspection drive in Tarn Taran

The district police launched a special drive aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the general public, especially during the weekends. As part of this initiative, massive checking operations were carried out across the district. According to SSP Deepak Pareek, the drive is part of a broader strategy to maintain law and order, boost public confidence in the police and deter anti-social elements from engaging in unlawful activities.

The SSP said the checks were conducted at various strategic locations, including entry and exit points of towns, busy marketplaces, bus stands, railway stations and other vulnerable areas. These operations were personally overseen by the Station House Officers (SHOs) of their respective police stations, who were present on the ground alongside their teams.

The drive was conducted under the close supervision of gazetted officers, ensuring strict adherence to protocol and discipline.

The presence of senior officers also ensured transparency, accountability and swift decision-making during the checks.

During the inspection, suspicious individuals and vehicles were thoroughly inspected and identity verification was carried out whenever necessary. The police also engaged with the public to raise awareness about safety protocols and encourage community participation in crime prevention.

Such drives will continue to be conducted regularly to maintain peace and order in the district , said the SSP.