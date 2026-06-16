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Home / Amritsar / Special Intensive Revision: 88.79% voters mapped in Amritsar with 2003 electoral roll

Special Intensive Revision: 88.79% voters mapped in Amritsar with 2003 electoral roll

Door-to-door verification from June 25

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:56 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is progressing steadily in the district, with nearly 89 per cent of voters already mapped with the 2003 electoral roll, according to District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh.

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The Election Commission is undertaking the SIR exercise across Punjab in a bid to update electoral rolls, ensure accuracy, and include every eligible citizen in the voter list.

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The revision process also aims to eliminate errors and discrepancies in the electoral database. Providing details of the progress made under the pre-SIR exercise, the Deputy Commissioner said, out of 19,73,071 registered voters in Amritsar district, 17,51,918 — or 88.79 per cent — had been successfully mapped with the 2003 electoral roll.

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Efforts were underway to cover the remaining 2,21,153 unmapped voters, he added.

Singh said, as per the revised schedule issued by the Election Commission, all Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) would conduct door-to-door verification from June 25 to July 24.

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During this period, polling station rationalisation would also be completed. He said the draft electoral roll would be published on August 3.

Claims and objections regarding voter entries can be submitted between August 3 and September 2, while the disposal of these will be carried out from August 3 to September 28. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 1.

The District Election Officer said voters whose names could not be mapped during the pre-SIR exercise should not be concerned. In such cases, election officials would seek documentary verification from the voters concerned to complete the process, he added.

He appealed to all political parties to appoint Booth-Level Agents (BLAs) to ensure transparency, accountability and smooth implementation of the electoral revision exercise.

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