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Home / Amritsar / Special Intensive Revision: BLOs & supervisors trained for exercise in Amritsar North

Special Intensive Revision: BLOs & supervisors trained for exercise in Amritsar North

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:57 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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To ensure the smooth implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a special training camp was recently organised for Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisors in the Amritsar North Assembly constituency.

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The training programme was conducted under the supervision of Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Inayat. A total of 204 BLOs and 21 supervisors participated in the camp. Election Kanungo Varinder Kumar provided technical and administrative guidance to the participants.

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Addressing the gathering, the ERO briefed staff about the latest guidelines issued by the Election Commission regarding voter registration, deletion, and correction of entries in the electoral rolls.

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She explained procedures related to the inclusion of new voters; deletion of names; and correction or modification of voter details. During the session, BLOs were given detailed instructions on filling Enumeration Forms and conducting accurate door-to-door voter verification.

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