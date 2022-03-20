Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Amritsar, March 19
The government-run Pehal resource centre, a school for children with special needs, has come under the scanner following alleged assault on a student by a teacher.
Questioning the role of the school administration, family members of the 17-year-old student, studying in class 7, alleged their child was assaulted by his teacher. They reported the matter to the police that later recorded statements.
Denying the charge, the school management claimed the teacher in question was on leave when the incident happened. It claimed an altercation took place between two students in a classroom resulting in injuries to one of them. A substitute teacher had left the class for a few minutes, when two students got into an altercation, it claimed. The school has, however, transferred the teacher in question.
“We have taken a serious note of the incident. We are setting up an inquiry committee on the complaint of the family members of the kid. The school administration will take appropriate action against whoever is found guilty. The teacher, who was being blamed, has been transferred and we will install CCTV cameras inside classrooms to prevent a repeat of such incidents,” said a senior official of the school.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years
6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed
Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition
CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah
A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...
Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab
'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...