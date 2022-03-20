Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

The government-run Pehal resource centre, a school for children with special needs, has come under the scanner following alleged assault on a student by a teacher.

Questioning the role of the school administration, family members of the 17-year-old student, studying in class 7, alleged their child was assaulted by his teacher. They reported the matter to the police that later recorded statements.

Denying the charge, the school management claimed the teacher in question was on leave when the incident happened. It claimed an altercation took place between two students in a classroom resulting in injuries to one of them. A substitute teacher had left the class for a few minutes, when two students got into an altercation, it claimed. The school has, however, transferred the teacher in question.

“We have taken a serious note of the incident. We are setting up an inquiry committee on the complaint of the family members of the kid. The school administration will take appropriate action against whoever is found guilty. The teacher, who was being blamed, has been transferred and we will install CCTV cameras inside classrooms to prevent a repeat of such incidents,” said a senior official of the school.