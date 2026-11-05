Special kids’ creativity makes Diwali even brighter in Amritsar

Proving that talent, creativity and determination know no barriers, children with special needs from Pahal Government Resource Centre, Karampura, are showcasing their artistic skills and handmade products at a three-day Diwali Gift Exhibition and Sale at the District Administrative Complex from November 4 to 6.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Pallavi Mishra, IAS, in the presence of District Education Officer (Elementary) Kanwaljit Singh. The initiative provides children with a platform to showcase their creativity, gain recognition and take steps towards financial independence.

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A major highlight of the event was the revival of the vocational training project for children with special needs after a gap of nearly four years. Relaunched in collaboration with the Craftizen Foundation, the project aims to nurture their skills through employment-oriented training and create opportunities for self-reliance.

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The exhibition features Diwali gifts, decorative articles and other handcrafted products made by students Asleen Kaur, Gurmeet Kaur, Amritpal Singh and Gursimran Singh, who are hearing-impaired and Sahajpreet Singh, who has cerebral palsy. Their creations reflect their hard work, imagination and dedication. The students recorded sales worth Rs 8,300 on the first day.

During her visit, Pallavi Mishra inspected the products and appreciated the children’s creativity, commitment and efforts.

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“Such initiatives go beyond vocational training by giving children with special needs an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities, build confidence and develop a sense of dignity and independence. It is about offering them encouragement, equal opportunities and platforms where their talents can be recognised and valued. The proceeds are shared by the students,” she said.

She also appealed to government officials, employees and residents of Amritsar to visit the exhibition and support the children by purchasing their handmade products.

The exhibition is being supported by vocational trainers Sukhraj Kaur, Maninder Kaur and Nidhi, special educators Neeraj Bala, Tarun and Sukhraj Singh and DSE AB Maurya. Dharmendra Singh is the nodal officer for the project.

Dharmendra Singh said the initiative reaffirmed Pahal Government Resource Centre’s commitment to empowering children with special needs by recognising their potential, nurturing their abilities and creating pathways towards a more independent and dignified future.