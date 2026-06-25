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Home / Amritsar / Special police drive held across Amritsar to strengthen public safety

Special police drive held across Amritsar to strengthen public safety

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:11 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Police personnel check bags of passengers at the Amritsar railway station on Wednesday.
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In a bid to strengthen law and order, enhance public safety and keep anti-social elements under check, the Amritsar police on Wednesday conducted a special search and checking operation at the bus stand, railway station, shopping malls and other crowded public places across the city.

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Senior police officials led multiple teams that carried out intensive checks in sensitive and high-footfall areas. Police personnel thoroughly searched waiting halls, platforms, parking areas, ticket counters, luggage points and other public spaces at the bus stand and railway station. Suspicious baggage and unattended items were also inspected.

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Dog squads and bomb disposal teams were deployed during the operation to detect and prevent any potential security threats. Several suspicious individuals were questioned, while vehicles passing through key locations were checked and their documents verified.

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Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the primary objective of the drive was to instil a sense of security among citizens and maintain pressure on anti-social and criminal elements.

Police officials also interacted with members of the public and urged them to immediately report any suspicious person, object or activity. They emphasised that public cooperation plays a vital role in preventing crime and maintaining peace.

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During the operation, police personnel were instructed to remain vigilant and closely monitor movement in crowded areas. CCTV systems installed at various locations were also inspected, and directions were issued wherever security measures required strengthening.

Officials said similar search and checking drives would continue in the coming days to maintain peace and order in the city.

Bhullar warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating the law. He also appealed to citizens to avoid rumours and immediately contact the police helpline or the nearest police station in case of any emergency.

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