Special support event held for kidney patients

Fortis Escorts here today hosted a special patient support event, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing kidney health awareness. The event brought together patients suffering from renal ailments for an afternoon of connection, shared experiences and engaging activities.

With a focus on creating supportive community, the event featured interactive discussions, patient experiences and entertainment segments for the patients and their attendants. Additionally, the event included the facilitation of patients and attendees, ensuring they received guidance, support and recognition for their journey towards better kidney health.

Dr Gaurav Singla and Dr Fayaz Ahmad Wani, both consultants, nephrology, Fortis Escorts, Amritsar, shared expert insights on kidney health management, lifestyle modifications and advancements in nephrology care.

Dr Singla emphasised, “Living with kidney diseases presents significant challenges, but with the right support and care, patients can lead fulfilling lives. ”

Dr Wani added that, “Managing kidney diseases require a multi-faceted approach, including medical management, lifestyle adaptations and emotional support. Through this event, we highlighted the importance of awareness, early detection and the role of a strong support system.”