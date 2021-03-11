Special Task Force nabs 2 with 500-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Special Task Force on Saturday confiscated 500gm heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore and arrested two persons in this regard. They were identified as Palwinder Singh, a resident of Bal Puria village in Batala, and Simarjit Singh of Talwandi Khumman village, falling under Kathunangal police station here. DSP Arun Sharma said the accused were brought on police remand for further interrogation. Investigations were underway to ascertain the source of the contraband while identifying the backward and forward links of the racket. According to the police Palwinder had around four cases of drug peddling against him. A fresh case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. TNS

Patiala resident robbed of car

Amritsar: Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Patiala, who came to drop his uncle at Amritsar airport was robbed of his car by unidentified person. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. He told the police that he came to drop his uncle Varinder Singh who had a flight for the US from Amritsar. He said after dropping him, he was returning to Patiala and reached near Vallah. He said something hit his car. He said he stopped and came behind to see. He said an unidentified person came on a scooter and entered his car and fled with the car leaving his scooter behind. TNS

Three booked for snatching

Amritsar: Kamboh police have booked three persons for allegedly snatching gold ornaments from two women near Hothian village. Though the incident occurred a week ago, a complaint was lodged with the police only on Friday. Those booked were identified as Nishan Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Nishan Singh, all residents of Kaler Mangat village. A case was registered against them. Rajwinder Kaur said she along with her mother-in-law Narinder Kaur was returning home from Amritsar on a scooter, when three bike-borne persons intercepted them near Hothian village and took their gold earrings and finger rings at gunpoint and fled away.