Special teams conduct checking at PSEB examination centres in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

A team of officials of the district Education Department conducted a surprise inspection at schools to oversee the conduct of Punjab School Education Board exams that are underway for Classes X and XII.

A total of 12 teams led by DEO Jugraj Singh conducted inspection in 37 schools where they checked invigilation rooms, interacted with students for any problems being faced by them and checked the arrangements for the smooth conduct of exams.

Jagraj Singh Randhawa, District Education Officer, Secondary, Amritsar, said 29,953 students are appearing in Class X examinations being held at 239 centres in the district and 28,403 in Class XII examinations at 199 centres.

“We have deputed 22 flying squads in the district to keep a check on any cheating or misdoing during the course of exams. These teams have been conducting surprise checks in the assigned schools from time to time. A control room has been set up by the District Education Office to cater to any kind of back-up support in case of any problem,” said Jugraj Singh. Block-wise teams have also been constituted to keep a check on cheating.

The Class X students appeared for the English exam on Monday.