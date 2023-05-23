Tribune News Service

Amritsar: With a view to meeting the rising demand of passengers to travel between the holy city and Gujarat's Gandhidham, the Railways will run 09461/09462 Gandhidham-Amritsar-Gandhidham weekly special train from May 26. For the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush, the Railways have decided to run the special train for 12 trips. The train will leave the Gandhidham railway station every Friday and arrive at the Amritsar railway station the next day. The train will leave Amritsar at 6.30 am on every Saturday and arrive at the Gandhidham railway station the next day. TNS

Transfer chowki in-charge: RMPI

Amritsar: The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) today sought the transfer of the Gumtala police chowki in-charge after a rise in drug abuse in the area. The District Secretary of the party, Jagtar Singh Karampura, told the police that drug abuse is on the rise in the area. He also alleged the current chowki in-charge is hand in glove with some ruling political leaders.