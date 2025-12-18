Special vaccination drive for kids, pregnant women

Tribune News Service

Advertisement

Amritsar, December 17

Advertisement

A special vaccination week is being organised across the district till December 22 to ensure that no eligible child or pregnant woman is left without immunisation. As part of this drive, special vaccination camps are being set up in all blocks of the district, covering both rural and urban areas.

Advertisement

Health officials said that from December 15 to December 22, vaccination sessions are being held in different villages and localities. The main aim of this special vaccination week is to ensure full immunisation of eligible children and pregnant women, especially those who may have missed routine vaccination earlier. The drive focuses on reaching families living in vulnerable and hard-to-reach areas.

Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinderpal Kaur said that during this period, special attention is being given to slum areas, jhuggi jhopri clusters and brick kiln sites across the district as due to lack of awareness, parents from these areas often fail to get their children immunised. Children and expectant mothers living in these areas are being identified and vaccinated to protect them from preventable diseases. Health teams are visiting these locations to make sure that basic health services reach everyone.

Advertisement

Dr Rajinderpal Kaur said that Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) of all blocks are closely monitoring and inspecting the vaccination camps. "Their role is to ensure that the sessions are conducted smoothly and that the targets set under the immunisation programme are achieved fully. Officials have been directed to work towards achieving 100 per cent coverage during this special drive," she said.

District MIEO Amardeep Singh said that health workers are spreading maximum awareness about the special vaccination week. He said that door-to-door visits, community meetings and counselling sessions are being carried out to inform people about the importance of vaccination. Efforts are also being made to clear myths and fears related to vaccines so that families willingly bring their children and pregnant women for immunisation.

Health Department officials appealed to parents and expectant mothers to cooperate with teams and take full advantage of the free vaccination services being provided. They said timely vaccination not only protects individuals but also helps in building a healthier community.