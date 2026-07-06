DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Special voter revision gains pace across Amritsar

Special voter revision gains pace across Amritsar

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune Health Panel
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:18 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A dedicated sub-centre at the ITI (Women), Beri Gate, in the Amritsar Central Assembly constituency.
Advertisement

The district administration has intensified the door-to-door verification of voters across the city as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with over 2,100 Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) visiting households to ensure that every eligible citizen is enrolled ahead of the publication of the revised electoral rolls.

Advertisement

“A total of 2,134 BLOs are visiting households across the district to distribute enumeration forms and assist voters in filling them,” said Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Dalwinderjit Singh.

Advertisement

To oversee the campaign, the administration has deployed 11 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 22 Assistant EROs, 110 Additional Assistant EROs and 213 Sector Officers across the district’s 11 Assembly constituencies.

Advertisement

The District Election Officer said the rationalisation of polling stations would be completed by July 24, while the draft electoral rolls would be published on August 3. Claims and objections can be filed between August 3 and September 2, and these will be disposed of by September 28. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on October 1.

He said the administration was committed to ensuring that no eligible voter was left out of the electoral rolls and that no ineligible person was included.

Advertisement

As part of field monitoring, Electoral Registration Officer for Amritsar North, Inayat, visited the Faizpura area to inspect the ongoing door-to-door enumeration. She urged residents to submit their enumeration forms to BLOs before July 15 to facilitate the inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the district administration has set up a dedicated sub-centre at ITI (Women), Beri Gate, in the Amritsar Central Assembly constituency. Electoral Registration Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Rupinder Singh said officials were working to expedite the digitisation process.

Dr Singh said the Special Intensive Revision was being undertaken in Punjab for the first time since 2003 and aimed to update voter records by enrolling eligible citizens while removing duplicate, deceased and permanently shifted voters.

Executive Officer Dinesh Suri and SVEEP Nodal Officer Navjot Singh Dhoot also inspected the digitisation centre and reviewed the progress of the exercise.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts