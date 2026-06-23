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Home / Amritsar / Speeding bus runs over couple in Tarn Taran

Speeding bus runs over couple in Tarn Taran

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:25 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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A couple died on the spot in a road accident that occurred on National Highway No. 54 at Naushehra Pannuan village on Sunday.

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The accident took place when a bus belonging to New Deep Company hit the motorcycle carrying the couple. The deceased have been identified as Nirmal Singh (55) and his wife Narinder Kaur (50), residents of Goindwal Sahib.

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They were on their way to attend a wedding at Bhattal Farm in Naushehra Pannuan. As they turned their motorcycle at a T-point, a speeding bus (PB-04 AC 7178) rammed into them. Both Nirmal Singh and Narinder Kaur died on the spot.

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Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Salwinder Singh of the Sarhali police station said a case has been registered against the bus driver, Sukha Singh, a resident of Jandwala Mira Sangla in Fazilka district, under Sections 106(1), 106(2) and 281 of the BNS. He has been arrested by the police.

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