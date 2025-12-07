Speeding Thar driver held for killing man in Tarn Taran

The Bhikhiwind police have arrested the driver of a Thar (XUV) held responsible for the death of a man in a road accident near Mari Nau Abad village. The incident occurred on Thursday and the deceased has been identified as Gurbhej Singh (40), a resident of Bhagwanpur village.

Gurbhej Singh was returning to his village on a moped from nearby Algon Kothi after selling milk when he was struck from behind by a speeding Thar near Mari Nau Abad.

He was first taken to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind in critical condition, but due to the severity of his injuries, his family shifted him to a hospital in Amritsar, where doctors declared him dead.

Jaswant Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at the Bhikhiwind police station, said the accused driver, identified as Husanpreet Singh of Narli (Khalra), was arrested on Friday.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 106, 281 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.