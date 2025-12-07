DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Speeding Thar driver held for killing man in Tarn Taran

Speeding Thar driver held for killing man in Tarn Taran

Police say the accused driver hit the moped rider from behind, leading to fatal injuries

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:31 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
The Bhikhiwind police have arrested the driver of a Thar (XUV) held responsible for the death of a man in a road accident near Mari Nau Abad village. The incident occurred on Thursday and the deceased has been identified as Gurbhej Singh (40), a resident of Bhagwanpur village.

Gurbhej Singh was returning to his village on a moped from nearby Algon Kothi after selling milk when he was struck from behind by a speeding Thar near Mari Nau Abad.

He was first taken to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind in critical condition, but due to the severity of his injuries, his family shifted him to a hospital in Amritsar, where doctors declared him dead.

Jaswant Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at the Bhikhiwind police station, said the accused driver, identified as Husanpreet Singh of Narli (Khalra), was arrested on Friday.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 106, 281 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

