Spike in traffic bottlenecks amid festivities; 41 hotspots identified in Amritsar

The city has witnessed a spike in traffic bottlenecks amid festivities, with encroachments by shopkeepers and street vendors inconveniencing commuters and pedestrians alike.

A detailed list prepared by the Commissioner of Police office has identified 41 locations across three zones where encroachments are affecting the smooth vehicular movement.

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These locations include busy commercial stretches, markets, roads leading to religious places and areas seeing heavy pedestrian movement.

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The exercise highlights how the occupation of footpaths and roadside spaces by vendors and shopkeepers forces pedestrians onto carriageways, further narrowing the already congested roads.

The problem is particularly acute in the walled city and around major commercial hubs, where commuters and pedestrians jostle for space.

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Zone 1 covers prominent areas around the Golden Temple, including the Heritage Walk, Brahm Buta Market, Baba Attal Road, Jallianwala Bagh and Katra Sher Singh. Other identified locations include the Telephone Exchange area, vegetable market and busy commercial stretches.

Zone 2 covers several congested stretches around the railway station link roads, Putlighar, Ranjit Avenue-side markets and other commercial areas. Zone 3 includes busy market roads and stretches, where roadside encroachments obstruct the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

The communication points out that unauthorised occupation of roads and footpaths by vendors and shopkeepers creates traffic bottlenecks, particularly during the peak hours.

It calls for the removal of encroachments to ensure smoother traffic movement, which will also put an end to the inconvenience faced by pedestrians.

The identification of these locations brings the focus back on the city’s persistent encroachment problem. Despite periodic anti-encroachment drives, roadside vending and the extension of shops onto public spaces continue to reduce the usable road width.

The challenge now lies in ensuring sustained enforcement rather than conducting sporadic removal drives.Municipal Corporation Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said they had initiated the drive, focusing on the bottlenecks. No encroachment would be tolerated, he added.