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Home / Amritsar / Spiritual bonhomie: Golden ‘palki’ sent to Pakistan’s Nankana Sahib via Attari-Wagah border

Spiritual bonhomie: Golden ‘palki’ sent to Pakistan’s Nankana Sahib via Attari-Wagah border

In addition, four packs of ‘rumala sahib’ were also dispatched for Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district, Pakistan

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:12 PM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Sri Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. File photo
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Marking a spiritual bond between the Sikh fraternity of ‘Chadhda Punjab’ (Indian side) and ‘Lehnda Punjab’ (Pakistan side), a magnificently crafted golden ‘palki’ (palanquin) was dispatched to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border yesterday.

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The ‘sewa’ (service) of the palki was undertaken by Amritsar-based Sant Baba Darshan Singh Kulliwale and his disciple Baba Gurdev Singh Kulliwale.

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It is learnt that the palanquin is meant to be enshrined at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Sri Nankana Sahib. In addition, four packs of ‘rumala sahib’ were also dispatched for Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district, Pakistan.

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Amid constant recitation of ‘Satnam Waheguru’ jaap, the palanquin parts, to be assembled later at the final destination, were wrapped in brown packages and taken to the Zero Line through Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari.

At the border, officials of SGPC, led by Golden Temple manager Rajinder Singh, were present to assist the administrative staff while ensuring that Sikh ‘rehat maryada’ was maintained. The SGPC-sponsored Sikh jatha crossed over through the Attari-Wagah joint check post to observe Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom.

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Rajinder Singh said Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) was informed in advance that a ‘palki’ would be presented when the Indian Sikh jatha crossed over through the Attari-Wagah border. “This was done so that they could obtain the requisite permission and complete formalities from their side,” he said.

Indian Customs Commissioner AP Chaudhury, Superintendent Ashok Kumar, and other BSF officials completed the requisite formalities before handing over the palanquin parts to the Pakistan Customs wing.

PSGPC president Ramesh Singh Arora, Bhai Mahesh Singh Sindh, former PSGPC president Amir Singh, Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore granthi Maninder Singh, and other members of the Pakistan Sikh Sangat received the palanquin from the Wagah side.

Baba Gurdev Singh said the golden-coloured palanquin is made of fibre, but refrained from divulging the cost, saying “it was a sewa entrusted by the Guru alone”.

“Bhai Mahesh Singh Sindh had expressed the desire to install a palki at Sri Nankana Sahib. So we undertook this sewa,” he said.

Not the first instance

November 2024:

A steel palki and copies of Guru Granth Sahib were sent to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border by a Muktsar-based Sikh organisation (Nirol Sewa Society) to mark the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

October 2019:

Ahead of the historic Kartarpur Corridor inauguration, a 400-kg palki (constructed with 210 kg of wood, 195 kg of copper, and 2.1 kg of gold) donated by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) crossed the Attari-Wagah border for installation at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

December 2005:

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and DSGMC chief Paramjit Singh Sarna led a massive procession carrying a Rs 45 lakh gold-plated palanquin from India to Nankana Sahib. Ultimately, due to space constraints and local permissions, the palanquin was dismantled, and only the pillars were installed at the sanctum sanctorum.

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