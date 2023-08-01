Spirituality helps tide over problems, says veteran actress Smita Jayakar

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, July 31

A successful career spanning more than three decades, recognised among the country’s celebrated actors in theatre, television and films and now a spiritual healer and motivational speaker, Smita Jayakar has played each role in real life with as much elan as on reel. Jayakar looked a picture of serenity and elegance as we caught up with her at FICCI FLO’s ‘Romance with the Divine’ event at hotel Le Meridien.

For someone, who has been a part of several blockbusters including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mega hits Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, she describes her three-decade-long career in Bollywood as stress-free, a novelty at a time when all one reads and hears about Bollywood is how it’s an industry full of malice. “Film industry, like any other industry, is not a bad place. I, in my 35-year-long career, have never once faced any bad day or been under any stress that most people talk about. That’s because my spiritual journey began before my film journey. I never got disconnected with my ‘self’ and was always guided by my master, which helped me sail through the difficult times without losing myself,” she shared.

Smita, who over the years has been practicing spiritual healing through Maitribodh, conducted a session with the FICCI FLO members and shared how connecting with our ‘self’ is the key to contentment. “When I meet someone, I ask them if they know their real ‘self’ or where their real ‘self’ is. The problem is that we only look for our self in the mirror, but need to delve deeper inside. When we find our self, we need to embrace it. All this can seem complicated when it is actually quite simple if we really have a positive approach,” she said.

“I took a break from films consciously as I do not want to work non-stop or without any breather. I had many TV offers coming my way but I do not want to do it now as it demands 16-18 hours of my life every day,” she said.