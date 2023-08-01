 Spirituality helps tide over problems, says veteran actress Smita Jayakar : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Spirituality helps tide over problems, says veteran actress Smita Jayakar

Spirituality helps tide over problems, says veteran actress Smita Jayakar

Spirituality helps tide over problems, says veteran actress Smita Jayakar

Actress Smita Jayakar attend an event in Amritsar on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, July 31

A successful career spanning more than three decades, recognised among the country’s celebrated actors in theatre, television and films and now a spiritual healer and motivational speaker, Smita Jayakar has played each role in real life with as much elan as on reel. Jayakar looked a picture of serenity and elegance as we caught up with her at FICCI FLO’s ‘Romance with the Divine’ event at hotel Le Meridien.

For someone, who has been a part of several blockbusters including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mega hits Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, she describes her three-decade-long career in Bollywood as stress-free, a novelty at a time when all one reads and hears about Bollywood is how it’s an industry full of malice. “Film industry, like any other industry, is not a bad place. I, in my 35-year-long career, have never once faced any bad day or been under any stress that most people talk about. That’s because my spiritual journey began before my film journey. I never got disconnected with my ‘self’ and was always guided by my master, which helped me sail through the difficult times without losing myself,” she shared.

Smita, who over the years has been practicing spiritual healing through Maitribodh, conducted a session with the FICCI FLO members and shared how connecting with our ‘self’ is the key to contentment. “When I meet someone, I ask them if they know their real ‘self’ or where their real ‘self’ is. The problem is that we only look for our self in the mirror, but need to delve deeper inside. When we find our self, we need to embrace it. All this can seem complicated when it is actually quite simple if we really have a positive approach,” she said.

“I took a break from films consciously as I do not want to work non-stop or without any breather. I had many TV offers coming my way but I do not want to do it now as it demands 16-18 hours of my life every day,” she said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two home guards killed, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

2
Entertainment

Seeing Sunny Deol cry on stage, Dharmendra says 'he is a 'saadhu' in our family'; fans call actor 'father's copy'

3
Haryana

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

4
Himachal

Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

5
Nation

2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre

6
Trending

Celina Jaitly says Pakistani journalist made false claims on her relationship with actors Feroz, Fardeen Khan; Indian govt to take action

7
Nation

'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

8
Nation

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

10
Delhi

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

Clashes over religious procession in Nuh, 2 Home Guard men shot

Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die

Sec 144 imposed | Net suspended | Schools shut in 4 district...

‘Horrendous’: SC raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

Two victims in video move top court for independent probe

Refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Oppn-ruled states

Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states

Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...

Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for three freedom fighters

Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha

Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...

Bhushan aide Sanjay files papers for top WFI post

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh aide Sanjay files papers for top WFI post


Cities

View All

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

SGPC-union stalemate continues

Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Batala minor student raped by staff member

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

Coolest July in over a decade

Pair of heritage chairs auctioned for Rs 7L in US

Cab driver stabbed to death, dumped near Mullanpur

Chandigarh sees decline in sex ratio at birth in three years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Delhi cops bust fake call centre duping US citizens

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

Farmers must get Rs 50K per acre as compensation: Panel

Sangharsh panel protests illegal mining

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Another gangster lands in police net

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note

On martyrdom day, rich tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh