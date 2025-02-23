Spl screening for non-communicable diseases launched

A special screening drive for non-communicable diseases was launched at the Community Health Centre, Verka, near here under the leadership of Civil Surgeon Kirandeep Kaur and District Family Welfare Officer Neelam Bhagat. The campaign aims to screen the population of approximately 7 lakh above 30 years of age in the district for non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer.

The drive was formally inaugurated through a video conference during a state-level event on February 20. Dr Neelam Bhagat stated that the campaign would cover every person above 30 years of age in total 40 days.

The campaign is part of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases and will be executed across various government health centres in the district.