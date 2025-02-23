DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Spl screening for non-communicable diseases launched

Spl screening for non-communicable diseases launched

A special screening drive for non-communicable diseases was launched at the Community Health Centre, Verka, near here under the leadership of Civil Surgeon Kirandeep Kaur and District Family Welfare Officer Neelam Bhagat. The campaign aims to screen the population of...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:42 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A special screening drive for non-communicable diseases was launched at the Community Health Centre, Verka, near here under the leadership of Civil Surgeon Kirandeep Kaur and District Family Welfare Officer Neelam Bhagat. The campaign aims to screen the population of approximately 7 lakh above 30 years of age in the district for non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer.

The drive was formally inaugurated through a video conference during a state-level event on February 20. Dr Neelam Bhagat stated that the campaign would cover every person above 30 years of age in total 40 days.

The campaign is part of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases and will be executed across various government health centres in the district.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper