Sports day at Majha College for Women

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The annual sports day of local Majha College for Women was held on the college complex on Friday. Students competed in the 100, 200, 400-metre races, relay race, shot put, javelin throw, tug of war. Principal Hardeep Kaur said the day started with the recitation of gurbani shabad followed by the march past. Manpreet Kaur was declared the best athlete. College managing committee manager Sukhbir Singh Sandhawalia besides office-bearers of the managing committee were also present. The winner were awarded with prizes. OC

Faculty Induction Programme begins

UGC-HRDC of Guru Nanak Dev University started a one-month faculty induction programme. This is the 8th UGC-sponsored FIP being undertaken by UGC-HRDC in online mode under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu and has teachers from varied subject disciplines. Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Hardeep Singh inaugurated the course and conveyed his best wishes to all the participating faculty members. Director HRDC, Prof Sudha Jitender welcomed the chief guest. Deputy Director, Dr Rajbir Bhatti briefed the participants about the course requirements. The programme will conclude on March 22. Participants got the opportunity to listen to talks by eminent speakers including Padma Shri and Fellow US National Academy of Engineering Prof GD Yadav, former V-C Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, and Prof SJS Flora, former director, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Raebareli.

Mother Language Day celebrated

DAV College, Amritsar, celebrated the International Mother Language Day to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural heritage of punjabi Language. The essence of the event was to promote, preserve and protect all languages people speak. Dr Manjinder Singh, Head, Punjabi Department, Guru Nanak Dev University, said languages are innate and it is our moral responsibility to protect the mother tongue. He openly discussed the significance of Punjabi Mother Language Day and the importance of the mother tongue.

MANAGE signed MoU with AGC

The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, known as MANAGE, has signed an MoU with Amritsar Group Colleges (AGC), Amritsar. A total of 126 institutes have applied for the collaboration and AGC is one of 16 institutes selected for the collaboration across the country. Under the scheme, a 45-day training is imparted by AGC which will be fully sponsored by MANAGE and after completion of the training, the certified candidates shall be eligible to avail easy subsidised loans to establish their own agri-business.