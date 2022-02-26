Sports day at Majha College for Women

Tarn Taran: The annual sports day of local Majha College for Women was held on the college complex on Friday. Students competed in the 100, 200, 400-metre races, relay race, shot put, javelin throw, tug of war. Principal Hardeep Kaur said the day started with the recitation of gurbani shabad followed by the march past. Manpreet Kaur was declared the best athlete. College managing committee manager Sukhbir Singh Sandhawalia besides office-bearers of the managing committee were also present. The winner were awarded with prizes. OC
Faculty Induction Programme begins
UGC-HRDC of Guru Nanak Dev University started a one-month faculty induction programme. This is the 8th UGC-sponsored FIP being undertaken by UGC-HRDC in online mode under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu and has teachers from varied subject disciplines. Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Hardeep Singh inaugurated the course and conveyed his best wishes to all the participating faculty members. Director HRDC, Prof Sudha Jitender welcomed the chief guest. Deputy Director, Dr Rajbir Bhatti briefed the participants about the course requirements. The programme will conclude on March 22. Participants got the opportunity to listen to talks by eminent speakers including Padma Shri and Fellow US National Academy of Engineering Prof GD Yadav, former V-C Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, and Prof SJS Flora, former director, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Raebareli.
Mother Language Day celebrated
DAV College, Amritsar, celebrated the International Mother Language Day to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural heritage of punjabi Language. The essence of the event was to promote, preserve and protect all languages people speak. Dr Manjinder Singh, Head, Punjabi Department, Guru Nanak Dev University, said languages are innate and it is our moral responsibility to protect the mother tongue. He openly discussed the significance of Punjabi Mother Language Day and the importance of the mother tongue.
MANAGE signed MoU with AGC
The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, known as MANAGE, has signed an MoU with Amritsar Group Colleges (AGC), Amritsar. A total of 126 institutes have applied for the collaboration and AGC is one of 16 institutes selected for the collaboration across the country. Under the scheme, a 45-day training is imparted by AGC which will be fully sponsored by MANAGE and after completion of the training, the certified candidates shall be eligible to avail easy subsidised loans to establish their own agri-business.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...