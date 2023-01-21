Sports Dept to recruit 280 coaches: Hayer

Tarn Taran, January 20
The Sports Department would recruit 280 coaches to promote sports culture in the state said Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer while addressing a meeting to review the development works in the district and to know important activities of the district on Friday. He stated that in the current Budget, the sports allocation had been increased by 38.14% as compared to the last year. He said before the coming rainy season, all drains in the state would be cleaned.
Rishipal Singh, Deputy Commissioner, said in each block of the district 10 sports stadiums were being constructed with the MGNREGA funds to provide sports facilities. Besides Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, MLAs Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Sarwan Singh Dhunn and Dalbir Singh Tong were present on the occasion.
