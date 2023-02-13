Sports event starts in Khadoor Sahib

ur Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 12

Sports competition ‘Khedan Khadoor Sahib Dian’ was inaugurated in the sports stadium of Khadoor Sahib on Sunday with great pomp and show. International Hockey player Akashdeep Singh inaugurated the sport competition. Er. Gursharan Singh Khehra, Chairman, Sri Guru Angad Dev Sports, Development and Cultural Club, Khadoor Sahib, said besides hockey, kabaddi, football, tug of war, and other sports competitions would be organised. Teams from all over state of Punjab of well reputed sports academies were participating in the competitions. The sports competitions would conclude on February 18.

The prize distribution function would be presided over by Baba Sewa Singh, head of Kar Sewa Sect, Khadoor Sahib.