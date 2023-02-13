Sports event starts in Khadoor Sahib

ur Correspondent
Tarn Taran, February 12
Sports competition ‘Khedan Khadoor Sahib Dian’ was inaugurated in the sports stadium of Khadoor Sahib on Sunday with great pomp and show. International Hockey player Akashdeep Singh inaugurated the sport competition. Er. Gursharan Singh Khehra, Chairman, Sri Guru Angad Dev Sports, Development and Cultural Club, Khadoor Sahib, said besides hockey, kabaddi, football, tug of war, and other sports competitions would be organised. Teams from all over state of Punjab of well reputed sports academies were participating in the competitions. The sports competitions would conclude on February 18.
The prize distribution function would be presided over by Baba Sewa Singh, head of Kar Sewa Sect, Khadoor Sahib.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...