Sports infra upgrade in Amritsar district finds no mention in manifestos

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

The population of the district has increased manifold over the decades, but not even a single sports grounds has been provided to city residents.

Balram Kumar Sharma, president of the Punjab Sudhar Sabha, said increasing sports infrastructure never became a poll issue. Expressing surprise at the careless attitude of successive governments, he said nobody gave a thought to this significant aspect of society.

“We want our players to win top medals for the nation in the international sports competitions, but do not have any plan and will to provide them more grounds,” he said.

Attempts made in the past to create grounds did not elicit positive response. This real issue has never been discussed during campaigning.

Last month Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi became the third dignitary after former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and Capt Amarinder Singh to have laid the foundation stone of the proposed multipurpose sports stadium in E Block of Ranjit Avenue.

A brainchild of former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, president of the PPCC, the sport complex became a victim of politics. As relations between Sidhu and the Badals soured, the project was not executed. After Sidhu joined the Congress, a ray of hope was rekindled that it would be completed. But soon a tiff started between then CM Capt Amarinder Singh and Sidhu. Hopes dashed again. Work on it never saw the light of day.

It was on November 12, 2011, when the then Deputy Chief Minister (Sukhbir) had laid the foundation stone of the multi-sports complex. Later, Capt Amarinder Singh had laid the stone of the complex in 2017. Proposed to be spread over 21 acres of land, the sports complex was proposed to have three cricket grounds, three basketball courts, three tennis courts, two volleyball courts, a hockey ground, a football ground, a synthetic athletics track, skating rinks as well as indoor sports complex. It will also have sports infrastructure like four badminton, four table tennis, two squash courts, a wrestling and a swimming pool.

Balwinder Singh, an international hockey player, said right kind of sports infrastructure along with playing equipment could become a nursery of players. “The holy city has produced several cricketers and hockey players thanks to availability of infrastructure related to the games,” he added.