Sports trials to be conducted today, day after

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 28

State-level games under the Khedan Watan Punjab Dian 2023 would be held from October 10-25 in various districts of Punjab. The players from Amritsar are going to different districts to take part in the games. The district-level tournaments of some games were not held in Amritsar, the trials of these games will now be conducted in different schools and colleges of the city.

District Sports Officer Sukhchain Singh stated that on September 29, gymnastics trial will be held at BBK DAV College (Girls). On September 30, gymnastics trial would be held at PBN Senior Secondary School for Boys. Rugby trials will be held on October 1 at Guru Nanak Stadium.