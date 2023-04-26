Spring Dale founder Sandhu passes away

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

The Spring Dale staff and students along with others joined in mourning the demise of the school’s founder Surinder Singh Sandhu, who passed away on April 23, leaving behind a rich legacy of educational values.

Sandhu was the chairman emeritus of Spring Dale Educational Society, and an eminent educationist with a vision to change the learning pedagogy in the country. He is survived by his grandchildren Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, who heads the Spring Dale Educational Society as chairman and Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, Director, Spring Dale Educational Society and their families.

A seasoned educationist who established and nurtured Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar, hailed from a family of freedom fighters. Sandhu was born in undivided India and his family migrated to India during the Partition. His keen interest in educational planning took him to Ethiopia where he served as the Head of History Department in the Ministry of Education, Government of Ethiopia.