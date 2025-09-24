Spring Dale school wins inter school business quiz

It was a moment of jubilation for the Spring Dale family as the school delegation once again proved its mettle by winning the 18th Kirloskar Inter School Business Quiz, held at Lawrence School, Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh.

Spring Dale Educational Society’s chairman Sahiljit Singh Sandhu shared that the team outperformed 15 top schools from across the country to lift the glittering trophy of overall winners for the second consecutive year. He noted that the prestigious all-India competition is known for its rigorous challenges in business quizzing.

The victors were warmly welcomed back at school today. Congratulating the students and their mentor, Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said that retaining the overall winners’ trophy at a national-level competition validates Spring Dale’s leadership in nurturing 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity.