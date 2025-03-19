DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Spring Festival kicks off with flower exhibits

Spring Festival kicks off with flower exhibits

The Spring Festival of flowers, plants and rangoli was inaugurated by Prof Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, at a ceremony held in front of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan here on Tuesday. The festival is organised by the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:59 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The flower show was the main highlight of the festival at GNDU in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Sunil Kumar
Advertisement

The Spring Festival of flowers, plants and rangoli was inaugurated by Prof Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, at a ceremony held in front of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan here on Tuesday. The festival is organised by the Department of Landscape in collaboration with the Dean, College Development Council, and the Department of Botanical & Environmental Sciences.

Prof Karamjeet Singh said the festival is sponsored by the Punjab State Council for Science & Technology and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India. This initiative is part of the Eco-system Restoration and Green Innovation Programmes under Mission LiFE (Life Style for Environment) for the academic year 2024-25. The festival features a collection of entries from various individuals, institutions, colleges, and schools, highlighting creativity and environmental awareness through floral and plant displays and rangoli art.

Prof Karamjeet Singh emphasized the significance of flowers as a gift to humanity, stating, “Flowers are a universal symbol of beauty and harmony. They distribute their fragrance generously, and as human beings, we should learn from them. We should spread goodness as flowers share their essence with everyone.”

Advertisement

The festival showcases an impressive collection of entries from various individuals, institutions, colleges, and schools, emphasising creativity and environmental awareness through remarkable floral displays and intricate rangoli art. This event aims not only to celebrate the beauty of nature but also to promote eco-friendly practices among students, participants, and visitors.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper