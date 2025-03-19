Spring Festival kicks off with flower exhibits

The Spring Festival of flowers, plants and rangoli was inaugurated by Prof Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, at a ceremony held in front of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan here on Tuesday. The festival is organised by the Department of Landscape in collaboration with the Dean, College Development Council, and the Department of Botanical & Environmental Sciences.

Prof Karamjeet Singh said the festival is sponsored by the Punjab State Council for Science & Technology and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India. This initiative is part of the Eco-system Restoration and Green Innovation Programmes under Mission LiFE (Life Style for Environment) for the academic year 2024-25. The festival features a collection of entries from various individuals, institutions, colleges, and schools, highlighting creativity and environmental awareness through floral and plant displays and rangoli art.

Prof Karamjeet Singh emphasized the significance of flowers as a gift to humanity, stating, “Flowers are a universal symbol of beauty and harmony. They distribute their fragrance generously, and as human beings, we should learn from them. We should spread goodness as flowers share their essence with everyone.”

