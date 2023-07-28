 Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs : The Tribune India

Silt, sand make demarcation work tough; paddy crop ruined

The paddy crop inundated in river waters in Muthianwala area in Tarn T)aran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri



Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, July 27

Fear gripped the flood-affected farmers of the district once again when water level downstream of Harike headworks increased on Thursday to 77,000 cusecs. The level of water was 75,000 cusecs on Wednesday. Crops on 60,000 acres in as many as 60 villages are still under the threat of floods with Beas and Sutlej rivers in spate in the district.

The farmers of the affected villages said it was clear that crops for this season had been damaged and the worse part was that there was little hope that they would be able to sow crops for the coming wheat (rabi) season as well with silt and sand from the river covering their fields which was not easy to remove in the days ahead.

There are many other problems of the flood-affected farmers that would surface only when the water recedes, they said.

Mahavir Singh Gill, a farmer from Toot village, said the long duration of floods with heavy flow of water has changed the direction of the rivers. The rivers had swallowed land making it difficult for the farmers to demarcate their fields when normalcy returns. It was clear that the rivers had swallowed thousands of acres of land during the past decades due to the floods, Gill said.

Baldev Singh, a farmer from Muthianwala village who had given his land on contract for sowing crops said his seven and half acres of land had been covered with water and the river was now flowing in his fields. He said that even after normalcy returns, he would have to work hard to make his river-acquired land cultivable, He said he would erect a temporary bundh around his land and fill soil in it to make it cultivable. It may cost an estimated Rs 20 to Rs 25 lakh.

Harpreet Singh, another farmers from the same Muthianwal village, said that in the floods of 1995, his five acres of land was damaged by the river silt and sand with knee-deep pits and he had to spend lakhs on making his land cultivable in 2019.

The present situation is expected to give rise to controversies among farmers over the exact measurement of their land.

An official of the revenue department said that the present flood situation will create a number of revenue related cases, specially over the exact demarcation of their land.

