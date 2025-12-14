Squash star Tanvi inspires budding players

Squash sensation Tanvi Khanna — ranked 3rd nationally and 69th globally — recently visited the Senior Study Sports Centre here, interacting with students.

The Asian Games bronze medallist, who is among India’s top next-generation women squash players, shared with the attendees of the event her journey, offering students expert training.

Delving into how she, a Columbia University graduate, balanced an Ivy League education with a highly competitive sport like squash, Tanvi emphasised dedication and perseverance, exhorting the young athletes to chase their dreams. “One must always strive for excellence, and push one’s limits,” she said as she shared a tips with aspiring sportspersons.

As one of India’s prominent professional squash athletes, known for her international presence on the PSA circuit, collegiate success in the US, and contributions to India’s squash teams at major multi-sport events including Asian Games, Tanvi shared details of her training regimen, highlighting the importance of mental toughness and physical fitness.

She said, for a sportsperson, being self-driven, and discipline were imperative.

She demonstrated advanced squash techniques, exhorting students to stay focused and work hard, citing her own experiences. Tanvi led students — who were curious about international athletes trained — through drills and exercises.

She also interacted with squash captains Siya Mehra and Anindya Arya.

Shravan Mehra, director of the centre, and a squash player, said Tanvi’s passion for squash was infectious, leaving a lasting impact on the students.

“We look forward to hosting more such inspiring events, nurturing young talent and fostering a love for sports. She is an icon for young athletes, especially girls, who want to exceed their limits and achieve their goals,” he said.