SRA celebrates Teachers Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram (SRA) Public School, organised a grand Teachers’ Day function in the school auditorium under Shri Ram Educational Society on Tuesday. Staff members of both the schools (Shri Ram Ashram Public School and Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School) attended the celebration with great zeal and enthusiasm. The chief guest of the day, Dr Gurupdesh Singh (Professor of English GNDU, Amritsar) was warmly welcomed by presenting a nosegay of flowers by Vinodita Sankhyan, Principal of the host school. Neetu Sharma, Principal, Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School, Batala Road, also graced the occasion. The dignitaries paid a tribute to the second President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Master Sunder Singh Awards of Excellence were conferred by the esteemed chief guest and the Principal on the most proficient teachers of both the schools who has completed 25 years of service and have walked an extra mile for the school.

Spring Dale Senior School

Spring Dale Senior School organised Teachers’ Day celebration today to pay regards to the nation builders. The event saw a gratifying decor put up by the teachers of the creative arts department and mesmerising cultural performances by the teachers of the performing arts department of Spring Dale Senior School. While appreciating organising skills of his school’’s teachers, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, who is himself an alumni of the school, recalled the fond memories of his school days and acknowledged the role of his teachers. The event was presided over by master Ajit Singh, the noted philanthropist and patron, Citizen Forum Vidya Mandir School, Maqboolpura, who thanked the Spring Dale management for all the support extended to his school over the years. School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said that an orientation session on personality development was also conducted for the teachers which was followed by an interactive feedback session.

Revel Dale Public School

Teachers’ Day was celebrated with a lot of zeal and fervour at Revel Dale Public School today. Students of Class X and XII prepared stage presentations to express their gratitude towards their teachers. Students themselves scripted a play to depict the life of struggle and sacrifices of teachers. The students accorded warm reception to the teachers by showering flower petals on them. They performed ‘aarti’ to show their devotion towards teachers. Rupinder Kaur, one of the senior teachers of the school, shared her words of appreciation for the students who had made meticulous arrangements for honouring the teachers.

Bharat Vikas Parishad

Amritsar unit of NGO Bharat Vikas Parishad celebrated Teachers’ Day at DAV College, Amritsar, as awards were conferred on 70 Principals and teachers from 35 schools and colleges. Amritsar North MLA Kanwar Vijay Partap Singh, and Dr Amardeep Gupta, Principal, DAV College, Amritsar, graced the occasion as chief guest and the guest of honour, respectively. Bharat Vikas Parishad North Punjab president Shiv Gautam presided over the function. The chairperson of the project, Prof HS Walia, welcomed the dignitaries, principals, teachers and members of the Bharat Vikas Parishad and elaborated on the importance of Teacher’s Day. Emphasis was given on the role of teachers in shaping the destiny of the nation. TR Mahajan, co-chairperson of the project, moved a vote of thanks and expressed deep sense of gratitude to the senior members.

Global Group of Institutes

Teachers’ Day was celebrated by faculty and students of the Global Group of Institutes. Glowing tributes were paid to Dr S Radhakrishnan, who was a great thinker, an internationally respected philosopher, and a teacher of very high repute. The students greeted the teachers and expressed their gratitude towards them for imparting knowledge and helping them learn more by extending all possible guidance. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman of the institute, paid glowing tributes to Sarvpalli Radhakrishnan on Teacher’s Day and lauded the efforts put in by the teachers in shaping and moulding the young minds into responsible citizens and successful professionals.