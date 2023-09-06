 SRA celebrates Teachers Day : The Tribune India

campus notes

SRA celebrates Teachers Day

SRA celebrates Teachers Day


Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram (SRA) Public School, organised a grand Teachers’ Day function in the school auditorium under Shri Ram Educational Society on Tuesday. Staff members of both the schools (Shri Ram Ashram Public School and Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School) attended the celebration with great zeal and enthusiasm. The chief guest of the day, Dr Gurupdesh Singh (Professor of English GNDU, Amritsar) was warmly welcomed by presenting a nosegay of flowers by Vinodita Sankhyan, Principal of the host school. Neetu Sharma, Principal, Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School, Batala Road, also graced the occasion. The dignitaries paid a tribute to the second President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Master Sunder Singh Awards of Excellence were conferred by the esteemed chief guest and the Principal on the most proficient teachers of both the schools who has completed 25 years of service and have walked an extra mile for the school.

Spring Dale Senior School

Spring Dale Senior School organised Teachers’ Day celebration today to pay regards to the nation builders. The event saw a gratifying decor put up by the teachers of the creative arts department and mesmerising cultural performances by the teachers of the performing arts department of Spring Dale Senior School. While appreciating organising skills of his school’’s teachers, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, who is himself an alumni of the school, recalled the fond memories of his school days and acknowledged the role of his teachers. The event was presided over by master Ajit Singh, the noted philanthropist and patron, Citizen Forum Vidya Mandir School, Maqboolpura, who thanked the Spring Dale management for all the support extended to his school over the years. School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said that an orientation session on personality development was also conducted for the teachers which was followed by an interactive feedback session.

Revel Dale Public School

Teachers’ Day was celebrated with a lot of zeal and fervour at Revel Dale Public School today. Students of Class X and XII prepared stage presentations to express their gratitude towards their teachers. Students themselves scripted a play to depict the life of struggle and sacrifices of teachers. The students accorded warm reception to the teachers by showering flower petals on them. They performed ‘aarti’ to show their devotion towards teachers. Rupinder Kaur, one of the senior teachers of the school, shared her words of appreciation for the students who had made meticulous arrangements for honouring the teachers.

Bharat Vikas Parishad

Amritsar unit of NGO Bharat Vikas Parishad celebrated Teachers’ Day at DAV College, Amritsar, as awards were conferred on 70 Principals and teachers from 35 schools and colleges. Amritsar North MLA Kanwar Vijay Partap Singh, and Dr Amardeep Gupta, Principal, DAV College, Amritsar, graced the occasion as chief guest and the guest of honour, respectively. Bharat Vikas Parishad North Punjab president Shiv Gautam presided over the function. The chairperson of the project, Prof HS Walia, welcomed the dignitaries, principals, teachers and members of the Bharat Vikas Parishad and elaborated on the importance of Teacher’s Day. Emphasis was given on the role of teachers in shaping the destiny of the nation. TR Mahajan, co-chairperson of the project, moved a vote of thanks and expressed deep sense of gratitude to the senior members.

Global Group of Institutes

Teachers’ Day was celebrated by faculty and students of the Global Group of Institutes. Glowing tributes were paid to Dr S Radhakrishnan, who was a great thinker, an internationally respected philosopher, and a teacher of very high repute. The students greeted the teachers and expressed their gratitude towards them for imparting knowledge and helping them learn more by extending all possible guidance. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman of the institute, paid glowing tributes to Sarvpalli Radhakrishnan on Teacher’s Day and lauded the efforts put in by the teachers in shaping and moulding the young minds into responsible citizens and successful professionals.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

2
Haryana

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint

3
Sports

India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut

4
Punjab

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

5
India

2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat

6
Trending

India or Bharat: Netizens use humour to debate, wonder if institutions’ names would change

7
J & K

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

8
Haryana

Class-10 boy crushed to death in road accident in Haryana's Panipat

9
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

10
India

Litmus test for INDIA alliance as voting under way in 6 states for 7 Assembly seats

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed

‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed

BJP says Congress dislikes ‘official name’ of nation, but us...

Many were keen on Bharat at meeting of Constituent Assembly in 1949

Many were keen on Bharat at meeting of Constituent Assembly in 1949

SC reserves verdict on Art 370 abolition after 16-day hearing

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Art 370 abolition after 16-day hearing

HP Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

Himachal Pradesh Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

Trade, security on PM’s agenda at ASEAN meet

Trade, security on PM’s agenda at ASEAN meet


Cities

View All

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Fire destroys goods worth Rs 1 crore kept in showroom

Hardeep Puri launches ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign

Teacher's Day: 2 from Amritsar district get state award

PCCTU protests, wants 7th pay commission report implemented

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

AAP boycotts special House meeting, Congress stages walkout

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest: Entire road to be opened soon, says Punjab Govt

Estate Office Team to inspect Berkeley today

G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

400 electric buses flagged off in Delhi

Two run over by vehicle, 2 others injured in Delhi

Woman shot dead in Noida

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Day after, city resident booked for driving SUV into Bist Doab canal

Youth booked on charge of raping minor

Teachers’ Day: Four get state awards

INTACH worried over fading art of Hoshiarpur woodwork

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse

Bakery sealed for violation of bylaws

Ward watch: Sukhdev Nagar, Dhillon Nagar, nearby areas remain ignored

Two thieves, junk dealer nabbed

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Teachers’ Day: Functions mark celebrations in Patiala schools

Complete road repair work, Patiala DC to NHAI

Cop run over by fleeing car driver, injured

Patwaris on strike, work hit in Fatehgarh Sahib