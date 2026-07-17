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Home / Amritsar / Srinagar Police recovers 3 minor girls from Amritsar within 72 hours

Srinagar Police recovers 3 minor girls from Amritsar within 72 hours

The spokesperson did not elaborate on how the girls reached Amritsar

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 04:14 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The Srinagar Police on Friday said they traced and recovered three minor girls from Amritsar within 72 hours of their disappearance through a swift and well-coordinated operation carried out in collaboration with the Punjab Police.

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The recovered girls are being brought back to Srinagar, where all necessary legal formalities will be completed and further investigation will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of law, a Srinagar Police spokesperson said in a statement.

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"Acting promptly on a complaint, the Srinagar Police launched an intensive investigation and developed vital leads regarding the whereabouts of the three missing girls. A team was immediately deputed to Punjab, where, with the active support and close coordination of the Punjab Police, all three minor girls were successfully traced and recovered safely from Amritsar within 72 hours," the spokesperson said.

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The recovery was made in connection with FIR No. 63/2026 registered under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (punishment with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine) at Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh, Srinagar.

However, the spokesperson did not elaborate on how the three minor girls reached Amritsar.

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