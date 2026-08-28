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Home / Amritsar / SSP Ropar Maninder Singh named among India's 25 best police officers in list released by Fame India Asia post

SSP Ropar Maninder Singh named among India's 25 best police officers in list released by Fame India Asia post

A 2019 batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, Singh took charge as SSP Ropar in January 2026

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Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 04:46 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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SSP Ropar Maninder Singh. File
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Ropar SSP S Maninder Singh, IPS, has been featured among India’s 25 Best Police Officers in a national list released by Fame India Asia Post, recognising his record in law and order, crime control, leadership and people-centric policing.

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A 2019 batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, Singh took charge as SSP Ropar in January 2026.

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His selection is also linked to his performance across several assignments in Punjab. During his tenure as assistant superintendent of Police in Mansa, he traced a double murder case in Moosa village within 72 hours. As an officer in Amritsar South, he led operations that resulted in the recovery of a hand grenade, 4.7 kg of heroin, a drone and Rs 67.59 lakh in drug money. Three blind murder cases were also solved and three kidnapped minor girls rescued during the period.

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As SP Headquarters in Tarn Taran, Singh handled more than 100 protests peacefully and redeployed nearly 50 per cent of the police force to field stations. The district subsequently improved its ranking in the Sanjh Kendra system, moving from the bottom five to the top five. He also helped crack a Rs 25 lakh hawala drug network.

His stint as SSP Amritsar Rural was marked by both disaster response and the fight against narco-terrorism. During severe floods in border villages, police teams under his leadership helped evacuate thousands of residents. The district police subsequently made 1,354 arrests and recovered 237 kg of heroin, Rs 1.9 crore in drug money, 297 pistols and 15 hand grenades. More than 800 village defence committees were activated, while illegally acquired properties worth around Rs 10 crore were frozen.

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Singh also gained experience in administration as ADC to the Governor, where he handled protocol arrangements for 42 high profile official visits and important ceremonies at Raj Bhavan.

His record also includes national security investigations. In May 2025, Amritsar Rural Police arrested two persons accused of allegedly sharing sensitive information about military establishments and personnel movements with Pakistan’s intelligence network.

The national recognition comes as Singh continues his stint in Ropar.

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