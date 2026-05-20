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Home / Amritsar / Staff allowed Census duty during office hours

Staff allowed Census duty during office hours

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:13 PM May 20, 2026 IST
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The district administration has directed all heads of departments in the district to allow teachers and other government employees appointed for Census duty to carry out field work during office hours.

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In an official communication issued by the Principal Census Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, it was stated that the first phase of the Census is currently underway and will continue till June 13. During this period, enumerators and supervisors have been assigned the responsibility of visiting every household in their allotted areas to conduct the Census survey.

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The order said that although the employees appointed for Census work are generally expected to complete their assigned duties before or after regular office hours, but the nature and scale of the exercise require additional support from departments.

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Therefore, all departments have been instructed to ensure that employees engaged in Census duties are sent into the field for a reasonable period during working hours every day, reads the orders.

The administration also made it clear that any laxity or delay in the Census work would directly be the responsibility of the concerned head of department. Officials have been asked to treat the instructions as ‘extremely important’ and ensure strict compliance.

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The deputy commissioner said that the Census is one of the largest administrative exercises in the country and involves extensive door-to-door data collection. He said the cooperation of all government departments is essential for the smooth conduct of the survey process in the district.

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