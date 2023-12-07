Staff extend pen-down strike till December 11

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

On the 29th day of its protest, members of the Punjab State Ministerial Services’ Union (PSMSU) on Wednesday extended their pen-down strike till December 11 alleging that the state government was indifferent towards their genuine struggle.

The PSMSU had initiated the pen-down strike on November 8 demanding the revival of the old pension scheme, release of arrears of the dearness allowance, correction of anomalies in the pay commission report, full salary during the period of probation, provision of computer course instead of type test, regularisation of contractual employees and revival of at least 37 different allowances which were scrapped.

Jagdish Thakur, district general secretary of the PSMSU, said their agitation was growing stronger with each passing day as more government employees (apart from ministerial cadre) were lending their support daily. He said on Wednesday, members of the Sanjha Mulazim Manch joined the protest along with its leader Sukhnandan Singh Mehnia.

The employees’ leaders said in their demand charter, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to fulfil their all promises before the elections. “The AAP leaders, including the Chief Minister, promised on many occasions that their demands would be fulfilled once the party is voted to power,” said an employees’ leader.